April 14, 1940-July 26, 2020

GREEN VALLEY, Calif. — Barbara V. Robinson, 80, of Green Valley, Calif., formerly of Cambridge, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Atria Assisted Living, Santa Clarita, Calif. Cremation has been accorded and a memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11, at Cambridge Chapel Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services. The Rev. Jim Aniol will officiate. A committal service will follow at Oakwood Cemetery, Geneseo. There will be no visitation. Memorials may be made to Cambridge Historical Society.

Barbara Vincent was born April 14, 1940, in New York City, the daughter of Frederick A. and Dorothy M. Davies Vincent. Her family moved to California, and she graduated from Verdugo Hills High School in Tujunga, Calif., in 1958. She worked in the accounting department of Universal Studios in Universal, Calif., for 20 years. Her marriage to Keith Robinson took place on Feb. 18, 1972, in Reno, Nev. He passed away on Dec. 17, 2008.

The couple moved to Cambridge in 1995, and they worked together in his antique museum in Cambridge. She was a member of the Cambridge United Methodist Church, where she volunteered on several committees, the Cambridge Historical Society, where she was the corresponding secretary, and the Cambridge American Legion Post 417 Auxiliary.