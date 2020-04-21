× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

December 1, 1934- April 17, 2020

MOLINE — Barbara “Trigg” Clauson, 85, of Moline, died Friday, April 17, 2020, at home, with her sons by her side.

Private burial is in Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline, is entrusted with arrangements. Memorials may be made to Christ Church, Moline.

The former Barbara Trigg Swanson was born Dec. 1, 1934, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the daughter of Robert Trigg and Sarah (Darland) Swanson. She married James M. Thompson on Jan. 30, 1955. He died Jan. 16, 1969. She later married Richard K. Clauson on June 20, 1987. He died April 28, 2008.

She retired from John Deere in 1992. She was a member of Christ Church, Moline, where she served as a greeter and was a member of the A.C.W. and the Alter Guild.

Trigg is survived by two sons, David T. (Frances) Thompson of New Orleans, Louisiana, and Michael J. (Chris) Thompson of Frankford, Delaware; two grandchildren, David and Laura Thompson; a brother, Charles (Pat) Swanson; sisters, Kathy (Wayne) Alderson and Jane Swanson; several nieces and nephews; and five stepchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and both husbands.

The family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Clauson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.