July 13, 1938-August 11, 2020

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. — Barbara Marie Lee - Perry, 82, of Woodland Hills, CA died on August 11th 2020. She was surrounded by her loving family. She died of natural causes.

Barbara was born in Galesburg, Ill., on July 13, 1938. She was the daughter of Louis D. and Mildred E. Gillispie-Lee. Barbara graduated from Alwood High School.

She married John (Jack) Perry, of Woodhull, on Aug. 24, 1957, at St. John's Catholic Church in Woodhull.

Barbara attended Los Angeles Harbor College and Los Angeles City College.

Her survivors include her son, Todd Perry (Adrienne), of West Hills, Calif., and daughter Lisa Perry, of Woodland Hills, Calif. She is survived by five grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister, Shirley Anderson, of Janesville, Wis.; two brothers, Randy Lee, of Lynn Center, and Rodney Lee (Kim), of San Diego, Calif.

She was preceded in death by her Mother and Father and by a Brother, Gary L. Lee.

Barbara loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Cremation rites will be accorded, and burial will be at Oakwood Memorial Cemetary, Chatsworth, Calif.

Memorials may be made to Boys Town, 234 Monsky Drive, Boys Town, NE 68010.

