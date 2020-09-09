× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

January 16, 1928-September 6, 2020

MOLINE — Barbara Lee Murchie Carter, 92, passed away at her home on Sunday, September 6, 2020.

Barbara Murchie was born on January 16, 1928, in St. Joseph, Missouri, the daughter of Leland Stanford Murchie and Marcellus Coale Murchie. She grew up in Rock Island and Moline, graduating as valedictorian from Moline High School in 1945. She earned her B.A. as a special honors scholar at Northwestern University, tutored by pre-eminent Professor of English, Bergen Evans. She received her M.A. in English literature from Northwestern University and the University of London.

In 1951 she married Thomas William Carter at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Moline. Dr. Carter, a prominent surgeon, did his internship and residency at Cook County Hospital in Chicago. Their first daughter, Patricia Lee, was born in Chicago. Their second daughter, Catherine Anne, was born in Orlando while Dr. Carter was stationed at McCoy Air Force base. In Florida, Mrs. Carter wrote the love song “Orlando” for her husband, recorded with Ken Henderson in 1964.