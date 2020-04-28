CLERMONT, Fla. — Barbara Jeanne Decker died at home in Clermont, Fla., on April 21, 2020. Born Aug. 12, 1938, to Walter and Arline Arnstedt, of Cambridge, Illinois, Barbara graduated from Cambridge Community High School in 1956 and Augustana College in 1960. She taught at CCHS from 1965 to 1993.