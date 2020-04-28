August 12, 1938- April 21, 2020
CLERMONT, Fla. — Barbara Jeanne Decker died at home in Clermont, Fla., on April 21, 2020. Born Aug. 12, 1938, to Walter and Arline Arnstedt, of Cambridge, Illinois, Barbara graduated from Cambridge Community High School in 1956 and Augustana College in 1960. She taught at CCHS from 1965 to 1993.
Barbara is survived by sons, Milo Decker, of Clermont, Fla., Brian Decker, of Euharlee, Ga.., Karl Decker, of Clearwater, Fla.; grandchildren, Tiffany Burgess, Matthew Decker, Logan Decker; great-grandchildren, Kimberly Burgess, Kylee Howes, Kamdyn Howes; and a sister, Sharron Slinger, of Zearing, Iowa. She is preceded in death by husband, Robert Wallace Decker.
