Barbara Jeanne Decker
View Comments
CAMBRIDGE

Barbara Jeanne Decker

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Barbara Jeanne Decker

August 12, 1938- April 21, 2020

CLERMONT, Fla. — Barbara Jeanne Decker died at home in Clermont, Fla., on April 21, 2020. Born Aug. 12, 1938, to Walter and Arline Arnstedt, of Cambridge, Illinois, Barbara graduated from Cambridge Community High School in 1956 and Augustana College in 1960. She taught at CCHS from 1965 to 1993.

Barbara is survived by sons, Milo Decker, of Clermont, Fla., Brian Decker, of Euharlee, Ga.., Karl Decker, of Clearwater, Fla.; grandchildren, Tiffany Burgess, Matthew Decker, Logan Decker; great-grandchildren, Kimberly Burgess, Kylee Howes, Kamdyn Howes; and a sister, Sharron Slinger, of Zearing, Iowa. She is preceded in death by husband, Robert Wallace Decker.

To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Decker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News