Barbara Jean Salanoa

Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan. (309) 756-5513. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Final resting place will be in Viola Cemetery, Viola, Ill.

Barbara was born in Rock Island on Aug. 28, 1964, to Earl and Lorraine Watkins. She married Willie Salanoa on May 11, 1991. She worked as an RN and nurse manager at Providence Memorial Hospital for 19 years until being diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in 2007. She enjoyed traveling, camping and spending time with family. She was at her best when she was surrounded by family, and most of all her granddaughter. Her life mission was taking care of other people.