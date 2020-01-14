August 28, 1964-December 30, 2019
EL PASO, Texas — Barbara Jean Salanoa, 55, of El Paso, Texas, passed away on Dec. 30, 2019, at her home due to long-term illness.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan. (309) 756-5513. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Final resting place will be in Viola Cemetery, Viola, Ill.
Barbara was born in Rock Island on Aug. 28, 1964, to Earl and Lorraine Watkins. She married Willie Salanoa on May 11, 1991. She worked as an RN and nurse manager at Providence Memorial Hospital for 19 years until being diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in 2007. She enjoyed traveling, camping and spending time with family. She was at her best when she was surrounded by family, and most of all her granddaughter. Her life mission was taking care of other people.
Survived by husband, Willie Salanoa; children, Jason Huebner and Lauren (Christopher) Selmon; brothers, William Watkins and David (Christene) Watkins; sister, Shirley Tanner; mother, Lorraine Watkins; granddaughter, Riley Selmon.
Barbara is preceded in death by father, Earl Watkins, and her granddaughter, Mackenzie Selmon.
Online condolences may be left to Barbara's family at www.wheelanpressly.com.