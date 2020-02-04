December 22, 1940-February 2, 2020

COLONA — Barbara J. Neely, 79, of Colona, passed away Feb. 2, 2020, at St. Anthony's Nursing and Rehab in Rock Island.

Per her wishes, she will be cremated, and a celebration of life will be noon-3 p.m. Saturday at the Silvis Eagles Club. Memorials may be made to the family or the Colona Fire Department. Schroder Mortuary in Colona is assisting the family with arrangements.

Barbara was born Dec. 22, 1940, in Davenport, the daughter of Robert Louis and Bernice Voss Pearson. She was a member of the Silvis Eagles Club and worked as a bartender in various places, including the Old Colona Tap. She most recently worked as a cook at Hafners in Moline.

Survivors include her daughters, Debra Kincaid, of Carbon Cliff, and Janet (John Donehower) Williams, of Colona; grandchildren, Nicole (Rob) Osborne, of Monroe, Wash., Tara (Marqus Padilla) Kincaid, of Sumner, Wash., Amanda (Dustin) Haggerty, of Lynnwood, Wash., and Amber Williams, of Rock Island; great-grandchildren, Devon Bagley and twins Asylda and Ripley Haggerty; and brothers, Craig (Trudy) Pearson, of Tipton, Iowa, and Gary (Jan) Pearson, of Viola.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law, Scott Kincaid; and infant brother, Stanley.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.schrodermortuary.com.

