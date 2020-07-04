October 21, 1931-July 1, 2020
COAL VALLEY — Barbara J. Miller, 88, of Coal Valley, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in her home.
Cremation will take place under the direction of Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Coal Valley. Private family services and burial will take place at Bowlesburg Cemetery. A public Memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 1901 29th St., Moline, IL 61265, or University of Iowa Foundation for the Nursing Progress Fund, P.O. Box 4550, Iowa City, IA 52244.
The former Barbara Jean Johnson was born Oct. 21, 1931, in Waukon, Iowa, to The Rev. Willard Oscar and Ethel (McLain) Johnson. She graduated from Moline High School in 1949, and University of Iowa in 1953. She received her BSN degree from Marycrest College, Master's in education and Master's in nursing from Northern Illinois University, and Pediatric Nurse Practitioner degree from Rush University. She married James Wallace Miller on April 17, 1955, in Moline.
Barbara was one of the first three Pediatric Nurse Practitioners in the Quad Cities in 1971 and was director of the Well Baby Clinic for Visiting Nurses and Home Makers Association of Rock Island County for 26 years. She previously worked at the University of Iowa Hospital and Moline Public Hospital and taught at Marycrest College. She was active in the Trinity Parish Nurse program for 28 years as Parish Nurse at First Baptist Church, Moline.
She was a member of First Baptist Church, Moline, American Nurses Association, Sigma Theta Tau, honor society for nursing, and National Association of Nurse Practitioners. She enjoyed reading mystery books, cats, gardening and flowers, and especially being with her children and grandchildren.
Barbara is survived by her husband of 65 years, James; three children and spouses, David Miller of Coal Valley, Pamela and Kent Johnson of Reynolds, Ill., and Peter and Elisabeth Miller of Mansfield, Mass.; two former daughters-in-law, Kathy Miller of Seward, Neb., and Patty Sotirin of Chassell, Mich.; eight grandchildren, Nathaniel Miller of Albuquerque, N.M., Ariana Miller of Beatrice, Neb., Maxwell Miller of Somerville, Mass., Kristin Johnson of Normal, Sarah Miller of Brooklyn, N.Y., Tavis Sotirin-Miller of Chicago; Sgt. Zakris Sotirin-Miller with the US Army in Germany, and Nicholas Johnson of Reynolds; and sisters, Shirley Lofgren of Moline and Lucille Penry of East Moline.
Barbara's family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.
