October 21, 1931-July 1, 2020

COAL VALLEY — Barbara J. Miller, 88, of Coal Valley, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in her home.

Cremation will take place under the direction of Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Coal Valley. Private family services and burial will take place at Bowlesburg Cemetery. A public Memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 1901 29th St., Moline, IL 61265, or University of Iowa Foundation for the Nursing Progress Fund, P.O. Box 4550, Iowa City, IA 52244.

The former Barbara Jean Johnson was born Oct. 21, 1931, in Waukon, Iowa, to The Rev. Willard Oscar and Ethel (McLain) Johnson. She graduated from Moline High School in 1949, and University of Iowa in 1953. She received her BSN degree from Marycrest College, Master's in education and Master's in nursing from Northern Illinois University, and Pediatric Nurse Practitioner degree from Rush University. She married James Wallace Miller on April 17, 1955, in Moline.