October 29, 2019
MOLINE — Barbara F. Smiddy, 78, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, following a short illness.
Barbara was the only child of Thomas and Agnes Mitacek, and the beloved wife of Dennis Smiddy. Barbara and Dennis became high school sweethearts following their first date on Aug. 22, 1958, and they married on May 27, 1962, in Moline. Together they had three children: Craig, Diane and Stephen. She adored her grandchildren: Claire and Nathan (Craig and Cathy); Carly (Diane and Greg); Cody, Jade, Ethan and Kylie (Stephen and Molly).
Barbara graduated United Township High School in 1959 and went on to become an Insurance Clerk at the former Lutheran Hospital in Moline. Her family loved her dearly, and she loved her family dearly. She also loved Old English Sheepdogs, most especially her dog Fluffy. She enjoyed reminiscing with family and friends about her time spent growing up and raising a family in the Quad-Cities. She also enjoyed making trips to Chicago and cheering on her favorite Chicago sports teams. The daughter of Czech immigrants, she was proud of her Czech heritage and grateful for all of the opportunities life in America afforded. All who knew her remember that she always had a smile and something nice to say to everyone.
Consistent with Barbara's final wishes, cremation rites have been accorded and services will not be held. In the coming weeks, immediate family members will hold a celebration of her wonderful life.
Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.