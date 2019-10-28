January 20, 1918-October 27, 2019
ALEDO — Barbara E. Sawin, 101, of Aledo, Ill., died Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Mercer Manor in Aledo. Services are 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo. Private burial will be at a later date in the Aledo Cemetery. Visitation is from noon until the time of services at Fippinger's, where memorials may be left to the Mercer County VFW Post 1571 Auxiliary. Online condolences can be made at www.fippingerfuneralhome.com.
She was born Jan. 20, 1918, in Seaton, Ill., to George and Fidelia Collins Greer. She graduated from Seaton High School. She married Harry “Zeke” Sawin on Jan. 25, 1941, in Rock Island. He died Jan. 14, 2006.
Prior to her marriage, she worked at the Aledo Glove Factory and later assisted her husband in the operation of the Aledo Beverage Shop.
Barbara was a member of the Mercer County VFW Post 1571 Auxiliary. She enjoyed organic gardening, raising chickens, antiquing, reading, refinishing furniture and woodworking.
She is survived by two daughters: Barbie Morrow, of Kansas City, Mo.; Ann Etter, of Aledo, Ill.; one son: George Sawin, of Aledo, Ill.; six grandchildren: Teresa Welch, Angela Etter, Nick Morrow, Jon Etter, Jim Sawin, Ryann Sawin; three great-grandchildren: Ethan Etter, Taylor Watkins and Alexis Johnson; one great-great-granddaughter: Layah.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one son: Jim; one sister: Pat Chism; four brothers: James, Stanley, George and Hayse Greer.