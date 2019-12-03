Barbara (Barb) Lou Chelstrom

October 18, 2019
SALEM, ARK — Barbara Lou Chelstrom (Barb), 79, of Salem, Ark., formerly of Moline, passed away Friday, 18 October, 2019, at Southfork Therapy and Living Center (Salem) while recuperating from a recent illness. Her wishes were to be cremated and with a memorial service to follow; a service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, Moline, 7 December, 2019 at 11 a.m. with a luncheon for family and friends following. She was born in Beardstown, Ill., and moved to Moline, where she attended Calvin Coolidge Jr. High and Moline Senior High School. She was united in marriage to Clayton (Junior) L. Chelstrom Jr.; they lived together in Moline until 1978, when they moved to Viola Ark. Barb was a member of Salem Lutheran Church, Moline, and attended Salem Baptist Church in Salem, Ark., in her later years.
During her early Moline years, Barb became quite an accomplished, self-taught seamstress, knitter and crocheter, stitching many gifts and articles of clothing from Barbie clothes, to afghans and ponchos, to bridesmaids dresses and more. Barb was a Brownie and Girl Scout Troop leader, Room Mother and a member of the Moline PTA. After moving to Arkansas, she helped design and build the family home on a beautiful acreage in the country. Soon after, Barb began quilting professionally for a local quilt shop where her custom-designed and handstitched quilts were purchased by customers across the U.S. After retiring from quilting, she became a member of the Salem Senior Center and progressed to becoming a member of the White River Area Agency on Aging Advisory Board where she traveled on a regular basis to the state Capital championing the needs of the senior citizens in her surrounding counties. She was later diagnosed with congestive heart failure and COPD and moved in town, to Salem, where she spent her last years enjoying her home, watching her flower garden bloom, documenting family genealogy and enjoying weekend phone conversations with her Great-Grandson.
Barb is survived by her Daughter, Cynthia Chelstrom, and fiancé, Richard A. Roberts, Jr.; Granddaughter, Emily, and husband, John, and the light of her life, Great-Grandson, William Clayton; Brothers and Wives: Robert Jr. (Sheila), Russell (Deb); Sister-in-Law, Ruth; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her Husband, Clayton, sons: Dennis and Timothy, and parents: Robert and Wilma.