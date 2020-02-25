Barbara Ann Eutsler

January 21, 1947-February 21, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Barbara Ann Eustler, 73, of Rock Island, formerly of Colona, passed away Feb. 21, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island.

A memorial visitation will be noon-2 p.m. Saturday at Schroder Mortuary in Colona. A graveside service will be 2:30 p.m. at Dayton Corners Cemetery in Colona. Memorials may be made to the family.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Barbara was born Jan. 21, 1947, in Moline, the daughter of Peter Cuoco and Shirley Jane (Adams) Shuler. She was raised by Chuck Shuh. Barbara married Dennis Ringstaff and later married Tex Eutsler. She previously worked for Carlson Laundry in Moline and enjoyed bowling in bowling leagues, crafts, drawing, painting, biking, playing games and listening to music. She especially loved spending time with her family.

Survivors include her children, Judi (Gusher) Yardley, Tammy (Scott Brown) Ringstaff and Janet Hoffman; grandchildren, Jeremy, Nicole, Talisha, Corey, Emily, Janessa, Jarah and Natasha; great-grandchildren, Johnny, Jordan, Camron, Dana, Marcella, Jillian and Ella; siblings, Gary (Carol-Ann) Stoneking, Yvonne (John) Porschke, Sharon (Roger) Shinn, Dianna (Jerry) Van Winkle, Peter (Pat) Cuoco and Chris Miller.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents and her stepfather.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.schrodermortuary.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Barbara Eustler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.