February 7, 1947-August 14, 2019
SILVIS — Barbara Ann Ditto, 72, of Silvis, formerly of Port Byron, died Wednesday, Aug.14, 2019, at the Fort Armstrong, Rock Island. A funeral service for Barbara will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Gibson-Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Andalusia Cemetery, Andalusia, Ill.
Barbara was born Feb. 7, 1947, in Sikeston, Mo., the eldest daughter of Earl and Betty (Butler) Ditto. Barbara was strong-willed, and despite all obstacles, she remained kind-hearted and compassionate toward others. She treasured her time spent serving as an EMT for the Andalusia Ambulance Service. Some of her favorite hobbies included crocheting blankets for her family members, baking and sharing stories. She loved nature, animals and caring for plants. Above all, she loved her family.
Cherishing her memory in life are Gary Bower; her children, Tina (Gene) Simatovich, Davenport, Jennifer (Scott) Herbert, Milan, Ronda Alonzo, Port Byron, Paul (Brenda) Alonzo, Greeley, Colo., Anita Alonzo, Gilroy, Calif.; 24 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Richard Ditto, Claire Hannah, Carolyn McKanna, John Ditto, Margie Moffitt, Annette Sweetman, Diana Worley, Lorena Lindsey. She was preceded in death by her parents. Share a memory or condolence at www.gibsonbodefh.com.