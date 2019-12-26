November 16, 1949-December 25, 2019

ATKINSON — Barbara Ann DeDecker, 70, of Atkinson, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019, at her home. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Atkinson Chapel. Burial will follow at St. Anthony Cemetery, Atkinson. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., prior to the funeral service, at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the Barbara DeDecker Memorial Fund.

Barb was born Nov. 16, 1949, the daughter of Warren and Edith Stahl, in Davenport. She was previously married to Dave Minnaert and Dennis Goossens. She married Eugene (Ivan) DeDecker on Aug. 5, 1989. She was employed by Hammond-Henry Hospital, Physical Therapy Unit, for 17 years as a physical therapy technician. Barb had a love and passion for dancing with her sisters, attending all her grandchildren's sporting events and spending time with her family. She also enjoyed flower gardening.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Ivan; daughter, Angie (Todd) Clarke, LeRoy, Ill.; son, Travis (fiancé, Jennifer Kepner) Goossens, Prophetstown, Ill.; grandchildren, Jessica (Joe) Chastain, Cade Clarke, Wyatt Goossens, Trevor Dennison, Kaitlynn Dennison; sister, Bev Miller, Geneseo; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded by her parents, Warren and Edith; stepfather, Harold Atwell; and sister, Brenda Joseph.

