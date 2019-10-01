December 20, 1940-September 29, 2019
MOLINE — Barbara Ann Chaney, 78, a lifelong resident of Moline, went to her heavenly home on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, Peoria.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at First Baptist Church, Moline. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Friends may also call prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memorial Estate, followed by a luncheon at First Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, where Barbara was a lifelong member.
You have free articles remaining.
Barbara was born on Dec. 20, 1940, in Moline, the daughter of Robert V. and Dorothy M. (Dodd) Chaney. She graduated from Moline High School in 1958. She had previously been employed as a secretary at John Deere Plow & Planter Works and Harvester, retiring in 1993 after 32 years. Barb was a bibliophile; she loved collecting antiques, reading, traveling and being active at her church.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.