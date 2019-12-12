September 29, 1939-December 11, 2019

COLONA — Barbara A. Smith, 80, of Colona, Ill., died Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Overlook Village, Moline.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd., 6601-38 Ave. Moline. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Barbara was born Sept. 29, 1939, in Moline, the daughter of Lloyd and Ruth (Clayton) Snyder. Barbara married Charles Perry Smith on Nov. 8, 1957, in Moline. Charles preceded her in death, May 1983.

Barbara worked at Hot Sam's, and Picway, both at SouthPark Mall, Moline, and Family Dollar in Rock Island. Barbara enjoyed watching old movies, especially John Wayne movies, working puzzle books, listening to country music and most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family.

Survivors include her two daughters, Ruth (Roger) Lammers, Colona, Ill., Mary Legel, Moline; two sons, Lynn Smith, Cameron, Ill., Chris Smith, East Moline; eight grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and her brother, Edwin Snyder, Sun City, Ariz.