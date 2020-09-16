Aurora’s mark on the world is what made her special, nobody could do it like she could. The original way she saw things, her exciting story, her unique strength. She had a BIG HEART, BRAVE LIFE and a One of A Kind Spirit. Aurora lived an extraordinary life, anyone who ever met her adored her instantly, she could talk to anyone about anything, well-read, well-traveled, she made the world a better place wherever she went. Knowing her was a true gift, she had the ability to get the best out of you day in and day out. She was deliriously charming as she was relentlessly selfless. Always putting other people first, although she would have been the first to gracefully protest it, the simple truth is that she was in fact every inch the exemplary woman; strong in her faith to the Lord, a devoted wife, an outstanding mother, a loving grandparent. She lived her days the same way she loved her family and friends with an unwavering sense of compassion, generosity, and humility. So full of style, beauty, and grace. When you think of Aurora and you think the “C” word, remember her as, Chic and Classy, Charismatic, and caring not so much that she had passed away from cancer. All these attributes are just a small glimmer into whom Aurora Johnson was so humorous with her quick wit and magnetism she just made you feel good and any bad day was soon forgotten. Aurora Johnson was born August 12, 1957, to Antonio Trejo and Aurora Navarro, she was a feisty, funny girl with lots of heart. She attended St. Mary’s Catholic School and went on to John Deere Middle School. It was there that she had met the love of her life Brad Johnson. They both went on to Moline High School and soon after they graduated, they got married October 15, 1977. Aurora’s greatest wish was to have a family, she was blessed with two daughters whom she loved and adored with her whole heart. They were her everything (until her grandchildren came along of course). She was a stay at home mom for quite sometime before deciding to commit to her love of art, design and working with people. Graduating at the top of her class from Sharon Duran Academy, she began her career working at the Magic Wand. She was so determined and hard-working not so long after she opened her first salon Hair Motif which she owned for 17 years. She then went on to open her second salon AJ’s. Aurora’s clients meant so much to her, they were more than just patrons they were her friends. She cherished every conversation, every laugh, every tear. She loved each and every person that sat in her beauty chair. Aurora was a devout catholic, a member of the Discalced Carmelite Community, a member of the Pastoral Care of the Quad Cities, she was a Eucharistic minister traveling to hospitals and homebound residents. She completed two mission trips to Bosnia and Herzegovina. She was a part of the International Foster Care organization fostering two children whom she cared for deeply. To our family Aurora was so much more than just our mom, the most kind-hearted person, volunteering her time and effort to several local charities and organizations throughout the quad cities. Aurora’s most favorite things to do was to be with her family and friends, dancing, singing and playing cards, watching a Cubs game and scratching off lotto tickets will never be the same without her but we know she will be sending down some luck and still chuckling when we lose. Aurora’s diagnosis came on so quick, and “goodbye” was not her choice word, she wanted us all to believe that the past is your lesson, the present is your gift and the future is your motivation. We have no say over the hand dealt us in life, but we do have a lot of control over how this hand is played so choose wisely and deuces are always wild. A quote loved by her from Pablo Picasso “The meaning of life is to find your gift. The purpose of your life is to give it away.”