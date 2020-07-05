× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

March 10, 1933-July 4, 2020

ORION -- Audrey M. Swanson, 87, of Orion, passed away on July 4th, 2020, at her residence.

A funeral service will be 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, with visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., 1301 4th Street, Orion. The funeral will be live streamed on her obituary page at esterdahl.com. Burial will be in the Lutheran Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Orion. In lieu of a funeral luncheon donations can be made to the Orion Food Pantry or Orion School Backpack Program.

Audrey was born on March 10th, 1933, in Warner, Illinois, the daughter of George and Evila Elizabeth Burns Jones. She married Marvin H. Swanson on February 23, 1952, at the Swedona Lutheran Church. He preceded her in death on August 19, 2012.

Audrey was employed with Krieger’s in Muscatine for 8 years. Audrey and Marvin were both EMT’s and were instrumental in starting the Orion Ambulance Service. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and enjoyed quilting and playing cards.