September 9, 1926-August 16, 2019
MONMOUTH — Audrey J. Anderson, 92, of Monmouth, formerly of Seaton, Ill., died Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Legacy Estates in Monmouth.
She was born Sept. 9, 1926, in Roseville, Ill., to George and Essie Bell Phipps. She attended the Monmouth schools, graduating in 1944. She married Gerald Anderson on Sept. 24, 1945. He died in 2008.
Audrey was a homemaker. She was a member of the Center Presbyterian Church, where she taught Sunday School and sang in the choir for many years. She was a member of the Mercer County Home Extension for 50 years.
She was an avid Cubs fan and enjoyed reading.
Survivors include one son: Randy (Dorothy Stevenson) Anderson, of Seaton, Ill.; a daughter-in-law: Joan Anderson, of Little York, Ill.; four granddaughters: Lori Callihan, of Monmouth; Nancy Olson, of Little York; Becky Miller and Mandy Balzer, both of Knoxville, Ill. eight great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one son: Michael; one granddaughter: Debbie; five sisters; and two brothers.