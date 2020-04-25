× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

October 22, 1928-April 23, 2020

ROCK ISLAND-Audrey I Skoglund, 91, of Rock Island, passed away, Thursday, April 23, 2020, at her residence.

A private service will be held at Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd. Burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Memorials may be made to Salem Lutheran Church, Moline.

Audrey Sundberg was born on Oct. 22, 1928, in Fargo, North Dakota, the daughter of Oscar and Anna (Horne) Sundberg. She was a member at Salem Lutheran Church in Moline. Audrey was a member and treasurer of the Clara Lodge 118 Moline Viking Club. She loved gardening, camping, dancing and bowling.

Survivors include her loving husband of 68 years, Bruce; children, Christine (Rick) Brandt, Bettendorf, Erick Skoglund, Rock Island; grandchildren, Becky (Chad) Wilburn, Coal Valley, Elizabeth (Drew) Otten, Rock Island, Amy (Jay) McEvoy, Rock Island, Sarah (Cody) Bower, Rock Island; and seven great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the hospice staff, especially Andy and Dee.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother Leonard Sundberg.

