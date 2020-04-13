May 12, 1933- April 11, 2020
MORRISON — AUDREY D. TEMPLE, 86, of Resthave Home Assisted Living in Morrison, Ill., died Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Resthave Home.
A private family funeral service will be held at the Morrison Chapel of the Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home. A private family interment will be at Grove Hill Cemetery in Morrison. A memorial has been established to Resthave Home.
Audrey was born May 12, 1933, in Morrison, Ill., to Ralph and Sara (Rogers) Domdey. She was educated in the Morrison Grade Schools and attended Morrison High School. Audrey married Marvin L. Temple on July 28, 1950, in Morrison. He died June 29, 1995. Audrey was employed at General Electric in Morrison where she was a member of the GEM Club. She then worked at Pleasant View Nursing Home in Morrison. She also was a waitress at the VFW and the restaurant at Rockwood State Park in Morrison. Audrey was a member of the Morrison United Methodist Church. She was an avid bowler and enjoyed traveling. Audrey's greatest joy in life was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She was an avid Chicago Cubs fan.
Survivors include two daughters, Mary (Daniel) Still, of Fulton, Ill., and Shelley (Joseph) Froeliger, of Erie, Ill.; two sons, Ron (Lori Sandrock) Temple and Marvin A. Temple, both of Erie, Ill.; 14 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Donald (Barb) Domdey, of Morrison, Ill.; four sisters-in-law, Jeanette Klavine, Lois Farber and Shirley (Jim) Snyder, all of Geneseo, Ill., and Karen Temple, of Sterling, Ill.; and one brother-in-law, Loren (Sandra) Temple, of Camanche, Iowa.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin L. Temple; two sisters, Meredith A. Renkes and Betty Hall; and one brother, Kenneth Domdey.
