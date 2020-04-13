Audrey D. Temple

Audrey was born May 12, 1933, in Morrison, Ill., to Ralph and Sara (Rogers) Domdey. She was educated in the Morrison Grade Schools and attended Morrison High School. Audrey married Marvin L. Temple on July 28, 1950, in Morrison. He died June 29, 1995. Audrey was employed at General Electric in Morrison where she was a member of the GEM Club. She then worked at Pleasant View Nursing Home in Morrison. She also was a waitress at the VFW and the restaurant at Rockwood State Park in Morrison. Audrey was a member of the Morrison United Methodist Church. She was an avid bowler and enjoyed traveling. Audrey's greatest joy in life was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She was an avid Chicago Cubs fan.