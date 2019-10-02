March 1, 1987-October 1, 2019
MILAN — Ashlee M. Silvia, 32, of Milan, passed away Tuesday Oct. 1, 2019, near Taylor Ridge, Ill.
A memorial visitation honoring her life will be 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan. Memorials may be made to the family to be designated later.
Ashlee was born March 1, 1987, in Moline, the daughter of James and Melody Ortiz Mote.
She was a homemaker and mom to her children, Mackenzie and Jaxson, whom she adored. Her favorite times were those she spent with family and friends.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Mackenzie and Jaxson Silvia, at home; mother and father, James and Melody Mote, Milan; brother, Brandon Mote, Milan; maternal grandmother, Janet Ortiz, Milan; paternal grandparents, Edward Mote, Milan, and Christine Lenninger, Bettendorf; and many aunts, uncles and other family.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Art Ortiz.
