August 5, 1922-August 7, 2019
SILVIS — Arthur Raymond Hicks, 97, of Silvis, formerly of Cordova, died Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at Illini Restorative Care, Silvis. Private graveside services were Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Cordova Cemetery.
Arthur was born Aug. 5, 1922, in Hillsdale, the son of Felix and Phoebe Hicks. He went to Hillsdale schools and married Vada June Redell. Arthur farmed outside of Cordova for many years. He then worked for Cordova Township until he retired in 1984. A big Cubs fan, he loved seeing them win the World Series.
Arthur is survived by his son, Bruce Hicks, Stigler, Okla.; grandchildren, Alan (Melody) Hicks, Stigler, Joey Hicks, Florida; and great-granddaughters, Kaylyn, Harmony, and Alexa Hicks. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Alice Brown, Margaret Pettit, Ruby Tanner; and brother, Ben Hicks. Online condolences may be made at www.gibsonbodefh.com.