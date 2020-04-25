February 6, 1936-April 24, 2020
EAST MOLINE — Arthur K. Benzon, 84, of East Moline, died Friday, April 24, 2020, in his home.
Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline. A Celebration of Life hospitality gathering will be held at Trimble Funeral Home, Moline, and the date will be announced as soon a possible. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to River Bend Food Bank.
Arthur Karl Benzon was born Feb. 6, 1936, in Rock Island, to Harold M. and Esther (Fahlberg) Benzon. He graduated from Moline High School in 1953, and married Sheila Kay James on Feb. 6, 1957, in Rock Island. He was employed at Alcoa for 31 years, retiring in 1993. He was a member of the Svithoid Club of Moline, and Klockers Car Club, and had been a member of Moline Elks Lodge 556. He enjoyed golfing, traveling, and was the “glue-gunner extraordinaire.”
Art is survived by his wife, Sheila; two children and spouses, Kelly and Barb Benzon of Silvis, and Chellee and Darrin Norin of Moline; five grandchildren, Morgan Norin, Kyle Norin and his fiancée Liz Rogers, Alexandra Benzon and her fiancé Mark Leveling, Nathan Spence and his wife Angel, and Nick Spence; six great-grandchildren; his sister and brother-in-law, Vicki and Robert Sewell of Hampton, and Sheila's brother and sister-in-law, Lon and Sue James of Sun City West, Arizona. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Faye Benzon; and his “favorite” parents-in-law, Alice and Kelly James.
Art's family extends thanks to Heartland Hospice for their care and support, and invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.
