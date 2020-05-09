× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

September 21, 1949-April 28, 2020

EAST MOLINE — Arthur D. "Art" Hahn, 70, formerly of East Moline, Illinois, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Lake Wells, Florida. Interment will be in the Moline Memorial Park Cemetery in Moline, Illinois. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date.

Art Hahn was born on Sept. 21, 1949, in Moline, the son of Dale and Betty (Pierce) Hahn of East Moline. He graduated from United Township High School in 1967 and attended Black Hawk College for two years following graduation. He was Head of truancy for the Rock Island School District in the 1980s and '90s. After moving to Florida in 2001, he served as a residential counselor at the VanGuard Private School in Lake Wells.

While living in the Quad-Cities, Art enjoyed traveling to Chicago, dining out, and helping with community group activities. He was a Rock Island High School basketball fan and loved the New York Yankees. He had an extensive collection of model trains and Matchbox vehicles. Even after moving to Florida he stayed connected with family, friends, and classmates through Facebook. He always treated others with compassion.

He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by several cousins and two stepdaughters.

