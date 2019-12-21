December 5, 2019

MOLINE — Arnold Dale Weigandt, 92, of Dewey, Ariz., formerly of Moline, passed away Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, in Gilbert, Ariz.

Dale was born in 1927, the son of Arnold and Hannah (Schiller) Weigandt. He married Jean Shons on June 1, 1947. They lived in Moline until December of 1957, when the family moved to Phoenix, Ariz. They moved to Dewey in 2001.

Dale was a branch manager at Reynolds Aluminum in Phoenix for many successful years until his retirement. He enjoyed traveling to Europe with Jean and friends. In Dale's early years in Moline, he was a major key to the success of Weigandt's Market, which stayed in business for 89 years.

Dale was a US Marine Corps veteran, serving in World War II and the Korean War.

Survivors include daughter, Debbie (Ray) Harper, Dewey; sons, Kenny (Debbie), Aurora, Colo.; Randy (Penny), Moline, Jeff (Laurie), Queen Creek, Ariz., and Robbie, San Diego, Calif.; sisters, Pat Kleinsmith, East Moline, and Janice Allinger, Gainesville, Ga.; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Preceding him in death were his sister, Corrine Tiedge, Des Moines, Iowa; and brother, Giles Weigandt, Moline.

Memorials may be made to Humane Society of the United States.

Memories may be left at www.esterdahl.com.

