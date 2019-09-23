June 7, 1927 - September 16, 2019
SILVIS — Arnold (Arnie) E. Davis passed away peacefully at The Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown, Iowa, at age 92 with his loving children Paul and Debbie at his side.
Arnold was born in Eldon, Iowa, moving to Silvis when he was in grade school, and spent most of his life in the Silvis and East Moline area. Arnie, as he was known, married Bonnie Stout in March 1951, and from this union three children were born. He worked for the Rock Island RR in Silvis from 1948 to 1980, retiring with Soo Line RR in Davenport in 1988. He was very active participating in various sports and enjoyed exercising. He was an avid golf and ping-pong player, engaging in both activities into his late 80s.
Preceded in death by parents Gail T. and Leona (Quigley) Davis; wife, Bonnie; and brother, Jerry.
Survived by son, Paul, and wife, Ruth, from Omaha, Neb., daughter, Debbie, and husband, Mike Todd, from Wilton, Iowa, and son, Arnold Jr., from Iowa City, Iowa; five grandchildren; five stepgrandchilden; eight great-grandchildren; four stepgreat-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson; sister, Carol Briggs, from Ruidoso, N.M.; cousin, Robert, and wife, Phyllis Gideon, from North Liberty, Iowa; sister-in-law, LaVonne McWhorter, from Oakdale, Calif.; numerous loving cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
The family deeply appreciates and pray continue blessings to the staff and volunteers at Iowa Veterans Home. Most importantly the Ulery dementia Alzheimer unit #1 who helped Arnie to have a high-quality and happy life during his final years.
Funeral Service to be 10 a.m. Saturday at Schroder Mortuary, Silvis, with visitation one hour prior to service time. Internment following at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline, with brief graveside parting eulogy with Military Honors provided by East Moline American Legion.
Online condolences available at www.schrodermortuary.com.