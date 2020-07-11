× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

September 14, 1932-July 4, 2020

MOLINE — Arne Kloster, 87, of Springfield, Ohio, and formerly of Moline, passed away on July 4, 2020. He was born in Chicago on Sept. 14, 1932, son of the late Bjarne and Pauline (Solveig) Kloster.

Arne worked as a truck driver for many years, and later enjoyed all things Disney with his wife, Wanda.

Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Wanda (Smith) Kloster; two daughters, Karen (Anthony) Lopez and Kathie (Kendall) Burnett; grandchildren, Heather (Matt) Davis, Courtney Lopez, Missi (Tony) Hardesty, Sarah (Jeremy) Strickland and Brian Burnett; great-grandchildren, Danielle (Cory Creel) Hardesty and Joe (Athenia) Hardesty, and another great-granddaughter on the way; great-great grandchildren, Penelope and Pheobe; a brother, Tom (Jo) Kloster, along with several nieces and nephews.

Arne was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Mike; and two brothers, Per and John.

Arne's urn will be laid to rest at a later date at Rose Lawn Cemetery in Moline.

The Littleton & Rue Funeral Home is assisting his family.

To plant a tree in memory of Arne Kloster as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.