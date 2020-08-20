ERIE — Arlyn C. Anderson, 85, of Erie, passed away on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, peacefully at his home. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Loraine United Methodist Church, Prophetstown. The Revs. Keith Bradley and Rod Dye will officiate. Burial will follow at Loraine Cemetery, Prophetstown. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Vandemore Funeral Homes and Crematory – Geneseo Chapel. Memorials may be directed to Loraine United Methodist Church, American Cancer Society, or Honor Flight.

Arlyn was born on July 23, 1935, to Ivor and Amelia Anderson, in rural Erie. He graduated from Geneseo High School in 1953. He married Mildred “Susie” Gainey on Nov. 24, 1957, in Geneseo, and together they had four children. Arlyn was a passionate lifetime farmer in Loraine Township, retiring at age 80. He was active in the community as a board member of the former Farmer's Mutual Electric Company and a dedicated member of Loraine United Methodist Church. He loved to compete in antique tractor pulls with his Oliver tractor. He was always willing to offer a helping hand to anyone who needed it. He loved spending time with his family and took great pleasure in watching his kids, grandkids and great-grandkids grow up.