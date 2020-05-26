Arliss C. Weber
EPWORTH, Iowa -- Arliss C. Weber, 82, of Epworth, Iowa, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, at Unity Point Finley Hospital in Dubuque, Iowa.

Because of the unprecedented conditions in our country right now, a traditional services will not be held at this time. A private family visitation will be held for Arliss on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Reiff Funeral Home in Epworth, Iowa, with Mason, Rick Bowersox presiding. Private burial will be held at Rock Island National Cemetery in Rock Island, Illinois, on Friday, May 29, 2020.

Friends and Family may send memorials to the Reiff Funeral Home Attention: Arliss Weber Family, P.O. Box 99 Farley, IA, 52046.

