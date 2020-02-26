December 6, 1923-February 18, 2020
MOLINE — Arlene Nicholson Roberts, 96, died peacefully at her granddaughter's home in Vista, Calif., on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020.
A funeral service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at First Baptist Church, Moline. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Memorials may be made to the church.
Arlene Lucille Riggs was born Dec. 6, 1923, in Monmouth, Ill., to Cecil Claude Riggs and Edith Marie Christiansen. She joined her sister, Jean, in the family and later welcomed brother Robert, both now deceased.
Growing up, Arlene moved frequently around Illinois, living in Belvidere, Rockford and Galesburg, before the family settled in Moline.
You have free articles remaining.
In 1940, Arlene met Clifford Nicholson. They were engaged on Dec. 6, 1941, and married in Moline on Nov. 8, 1942. In 1948, the Nicholsons welcomed daughter Patricia into their family. Three years later, son William was born. He died in infancy.
Arlene worked as a secretary at a law office. In 1958, she began a career with United Airlines, transferring to San Diego in 1978. She retired in 1984, and the Nicholsons moved to Oceanside, Calif., in 1986.
An avid traveler, Arlene saw much of Europe and Asia. She was particularly proud to have taken a trip around the world and to have invited a United States senator to attend church with her family.
After Cliff's death in 1999, Arlene married Lee Roberts in 2002. He died in 2016. Arlene spent many of her years caring for others, including her parents, daughter and husbands in the final stages of their lives. She leaves a legacy of gentle, loving service to those around her.
Arlene is survived by her granddaughter, Christina (Bill) Murray, of Vista, Calif.; grandson, Paul (Shauna) Smith; and great-grandsons, Alex, Tyler, Tanner and Connor, of West Valley City, Utah.
Memories at www.esterdahl.com.