Arlene M. Abbott

Arlene May Pinkerton was born Jan. 22, 1926, in East Moline, to William and Edith (Marx) Pinkerton. Her husband, Charles (Chuck) O. Abbott, died Nov. 11, 2016. They were high school sweethearts. They met at a local community dance that, as was common in those days, was held at the East Moline State Mental Hospital. An interesting beginning to a loving relationship that lasted more than 70 years. He was stunningly handsome, and she was the definition of beauty. They got engaged before Chuck enlisted in the Navy. Arlene waited for him to return, and they married Dec. 15, 1945. Together they raised five charming, handsome and talented sons. Arlene helped Chuck run their carpentry business. She also worked outside the home at JC Penney, and in her younger years as a roller skate wearing telephone operator. She was a member of Watertown Baptist Church, now Wildwood Church, East Moline, where she enjoyed participating in Ladies Aid and anything having to do with food and potluck meals.