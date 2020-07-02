October 14, 1953-June 30, 2020
MOLINE — Arlene Fanella, 66, Moline, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Generations, Rock Island.
Visitation will be 1-3pm Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline. Private burial will be at National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to American Kidney Foundation.
Arlene was born October 14, 1953 in Watseka, IL, to John and Mildred (Tekan) Nath. She married Steven Fanella on August 21, 1977 in Melrose Park.
She enjoyed shopping and family time.
Survivors include her husband, Steven; children, Timothy (Vanessa) Fanella, Bettendorf and Daniel (Megan) Fanella, Hampton; 6 grandchildren; brother, Glen (Lorene) Nath.
Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com
