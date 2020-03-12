March 11, 1932-March 9, 2020

EAST MOLINE — Arlene Burge, 87, East Moline, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020, at her home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for the family at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Silvis and entombment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Kidney Foundation.

Arlene Cuvele was born on March 11, 1932, in Moline, the daughter of Rene and Stella (Jaecques) Cuvele. She married Robert Sheley on July 5, 1951. He died May 11, 1966. She married Paul Burge on April 30, 1971. Paul died May 13, 2001. Arlene loved being with her family and especially enjoyed Sunday visits. Wintering in Florida and boating were a big part of her earlier years.

Survivors include her children, Dianne (Dan) Davidson, LaGrange, Ga., Dave (Ruthann) Sheley, Moline, Brenda (Larry) Blair, Moline, and Karen (Randy) Klepsteen, Moline; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Marilyn (Lloyd) Staab, East Moline, and Theresa (Ron) DeSmet, East Moline.

In addition to her husbands, she was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Debra Ann.

Arlene's strength and endurance through the past several years was a testament to her life.