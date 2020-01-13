June 26, 1943-January 9, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Archie Lee Spann Jr., 76, of Rock Island, passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at his residence.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Burial will be at National Cemetery, Rock Island, with military honors. Memorials may be made to the family.

Archie was born on June 26, 1943, in Wilson, Ark., the son of Archie G. Spann Sr. and Minnie Shaw, as well as stepfather, Isaac T. Vaughn, who played a big part of his life growing up. He married Juanita Ivy on July 4, 1971, in Louisville, Miss. Archie worked for John Deere Harvester Works as a drill press operator. Archie is a U.S. Army Veteran, serving during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed motorcycle riding, hanging out with his friends at the park and spending time with family.