September 29, 2019
MATHERVILLE — Anthony “Bo” Jones, 58, of Matherville, passed away Sept. 29, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island.
Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, with visitation one hour prior to the service.
Surviving are his special friend, Betty; son, James; grandchildren, Brendon, Avory and Liam; siblings, Sarah, Willie Jr., Abraham and Erma; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie Sr. and Erma, and sister, MaryAnn.
Online condolences may be left at wheelanpressly.com.