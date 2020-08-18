Annie M. Burnett

Funeral services will be at 12 p.m. Friday, August 21, 2020, at Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd., 1902-3rd Avenue, East Moline, Illinois. Pastor P. Wonder Harris will officiate. There will be a visitation from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. prior to services. Public gathering limitations allow for 50 people within the funeral home. All guests are to wear a mask and observe social distancing. Memorials may be made to the Family.

Annie Mae Martin was born June 29, 1940, in Tyonza, Arkansas; the daughter of Samuel and Bessie (Kirkk) Martin. She married Thomas Jefferson Burnett in Rock Island in 1965. He passed November 23, 1992. Annie received Jesus Christ at a young age. She was an excellent singer and in her earlier years, sang in a gospel group with her siblings. She took care of all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Annie was a foster care parent. She was known to have never missed a wrestling match on TV. John Cena was her favorite wrestler. She loved all her time spent talking with her friends. Annie was a great cook and always had a plate to give everyone. She will be greatly missed by all.