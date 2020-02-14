Annette K. Ingwersen
MOLINE

Annette K. Ingwersen

  • Updated
Annette K. Ingwersen

February 3, 1937-February 11, 2020

MOLINE — Annette K. Ingwersen, 83, of Moline, died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Heartland Health Care in Moline.

Visitation will be Monday, Feb. 17, from 4 until 6 p.m., at Wendt Funeral Home in Moline. Services will take place at the funeral home on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 11 a.m., with burial at National Cemetery on Arsenal Island in Rock Island.

Memorials may be made to Quad Cities Greyhound Adoption, 9525 New Liberty Road, Walcott, IA 52773.

Annette was born Feb. 3, 1937, in East Moline, daughter of E. Melville and J. Josephine (Peterson) VanBuskirk. She was married to Paul Isenberger, who died in 1993. On March 11, 1995, she married Noel Ingwersen, who survives.

She graduated with the United Township High School Class of 1955. Annette began employment at John Deere Harvester Works and retired years later from John Deere Plow Planter as a department head. In her younger years, she was a snowmobile enthusiast in Wisconsin. She loved dancing and enjoyed traveling to Europe, Asia and Africa.

In addition to her husband, Noel, survivors include her sister, Rebecca Ziegler, of East Moline; her aunt, Phyllis Felkner, of East Moline; stepchildren, Debra Johnson, David Howell and Amanda Tyler; a niece; two nephews, four great-nieces, and a great-nephew.

She was preceded by her parents, her first husband, one sister and one brother.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.wendtfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Annette Ingwersen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

