December 28, 1969-August 24, 2020
ROCK ISLAND — Beautiful Anne L. Romeo, 50, of Rock Island, passed away on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020.
Anne Louise Romeo was born on Dec. 28, 1969, in Rock Island, the daughter of James S. and Patricia R. (Kasenberg) Romeo.
She graduated from Rock Island High School and the Black Hawk College nursing program. Anne worked as an oncology nurse, eventually transitioning to hospice nursing. She was devoted to her patients and their families. Anne loved her patients, and it was reciprocated. When Anne worked on the memory unit, her vibrant enthusiasm was evident. She would bring special treats, play creative games and joyfully sing and dance to the residents' delight. Anne was a competitive game player, a whiz at Boggle and loved other dice and card games. She spent endless hours completing puzzles with her mom. Boy, did Anne love a good meal! She enjoyed food and cooking so much and was quite the critic of it. If Anne liked your cooking, you knew it was good! She was a total movie buff, had the most infectious laugh and had an insatiable appetite for all things sweet, especially candy!
Besides her parents, Anne is survived by her sweet daughters, Lara Taylor and Lili Saylor; grandsons, Payton, Harlee, Wess, Lincoln, Levi and Paul Jr.; a brother, James A Romeo (Dolores Slach); sisters, Elizabeth Romeo, Rock Island, and Margaret (David) Lavallee, of Connecticut; Chris Saylor (Lili's father); as well as several nieces and nephews and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
There will be no visitation, and burial will be private at Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island. Online Condolences can be left at www.wheelanpressly.com.
The family would like to thank all those who supported and prayed for Anne as she battled for her life. God had seen her suffer too many times and has finally delivered her from life's struggles.
