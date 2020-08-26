Anne L. Romeo

She graduated from Rock Island High School and the Black Hawk College nursing program. Anne worked as an oncology nurse, eventually transitioning to hospice nursing. She was devoted to her patients and their families. Anne loved her patients, and it was reciprocated. When Anne worked on the memory unit, her vibrant enthusiasm was evident. She would bring special treats, play creative games and joyfully sing and dance to the residents' delight. Anne was a competitive game player, a whiz at Boggle and loved other dice and card games. She spent endless hours completing puzzles with her mom. Boy, did Anne love a good meal! She enjoyed food and cooking so much and was quite the critic of it. If Anne liked your cooking, you knew it was good! She was a total movie buff, had the most infectious laugh and had an insatiable appetite for all things sweet, especially candy!