May 14, 1959-July 9, 2020
ROCK ISLAND — Anna-Marie Attwood, 61, of Rock Island, known to her loved ones as Marie, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020, at UnityPoint-Trinity Rock Island.
A memorial gathering and celebration of her life will be 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. In accordance with public gathering guidelines, all attending are to wear a mask and observe social distancing. Capacity limits will be monitored accordingly. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the QC Paws (Rock Island County Animal Care and Control) in her name.
Marie was born May 14, 1959, in Lincoln, Neb., a daughter of Kenneth and Patricia (Tuttle) Myers. She married Dale E. Attwood on Jan. 16, 2004, in Orion, Ill.
Marie worked at Straight Shot, Lantern, DHL and for the Moline Dispatch. First and foremost, she loved being a wife, mom, and grandma. She always loved being with family, especially her grandchildren.
She enjoyed boating on the “Aqua Marie,” her hydrangeas at home, getting her feet rubbed and hair brushed, and caring for her cat, Ginger. Her interests included reading, drawing, design and calligraphy. She loved dancing and bargain hunting.
Surviving are her husband, Dale, of Rock Island; sons, Gilbert Overton, Moline, and Jonathon (Amanda) Overton, Carbon Cliff; stepchildren, Derek (Jerrica) Attwood, St. Louis, and Bailey (Brittany) Attwood, Dallas; grandchildren, Cody, Allison and Logan; sister and brothers, Sandra (Steven) Parmenter, Moline, Kenneth (Wendy) Myers II, Moreno Valley, Calif., and Kevin (Nikki) Myers, Ontario, Canada; several nieces and nephews; and other family.
Marie was preceded in death by her parents.
The family wishes to acknowledge and thank Eversight of Illinois for facilitating in the donation of Marie's corneas.
