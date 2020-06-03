Anna Mae Frederiksen Nelson

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

September 15, 1925-June 1, 2020

BOULDER, Colo. — Anna Mae Nelson, 94, died peacefully June 1, 2020, of natural causes in Boulder, Colorado. She was born Sept. 15, 1925, in Moline, the only girl of four children to Carl Julius and Alice Pearson Frederiksen. She had lasting memories as a young girl spending the summers with her family at their cottage on the Rock River. She graduated from Moline High School and Moline Public Hospital School of Nursing and kept in touch with her classmates her entire life.

She married her handsome high school sweetheart, Ray Nelson, when he returned from World War II. They had three children. In 1960 their young family moved to Boulder, Colo. They spent time building custom homes, the last one in Pueblo. Always artistic, Ann not only drew the plans for their homes but was involved in all aspects of their construction business. She also drafted over 200 plans for many other builders and individuals and took great pleasure in seeing the homes built to completion.

Becoming a widow was hard, but she found friends to share her life with in Pueblo. Ann eventually moved back to Boulder to be near her daughters where she enjoyed new friends as well as art, writing, the computer and sitting in the sunshine. Great pleasure came from her children and grandchildren. They love and will all miss her greatly.