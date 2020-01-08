April 14, 1919-January 7, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Anna M. Lawrence, 100, of Rock Island, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Silver Cross Assisted Living Center at Friendship Manor, Rock Island. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Friday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Rock Island. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Rock Island. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, is assisting the family.

Anna DeCommer was born on April 14, 1919, in Rock Island, a daughter of Arthur and Celina (Masschelin) DeCommer. Anna worked at International Harvester, Farmall Works, Rock Island, for 30 years, retiring in 1975. She also owned and operated Ann's Beauty Shop from her home in Rock Island. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Rock Island, where she faithfully served as a Eucharistic Minister. Anna enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family.

Survivors include a daughter, Betty Reddig, Rock Island; sons and spouses, Larry Lawrence and his spouse, Marlene, Rock Island, and Dan Lawrence, and his spouse, Dorothy Beach, Moline; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren.