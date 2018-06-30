April 16, 1933-July 8, 1953
DULUTH, MINN. — Anna DeSmet, age 85, passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 19, 2018, at Essentia St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth. She was born April 16, 1933, in Geneseo, the daughter of Delmar and Marsellia Hagan. She was united in marriage to Kenneth Lee DeSmet on July 8, 1953, in Rock Island,
Anna and Ken ran a dairy farm outside of Barneveld, Wis., for several years, and she also ran a real estate firm with her husband. Anna and Ken retired to Solon Springs in June of 1997 to enjoy their retirement on Long Lake.
She is survived by her children, Christine (Robert Boetzer) DeSmet of Madison, Wis., Curtis (Debbie) DeSmet of Hollandale, Wis., Timothy (Debra) DeSmet of Plain, Wis., Laura (Stephen) Baima of McKinney, Texas, and Mark (Margaret) DeSmet of Barneveld, Wis.; her grandchildren, Cory, Aaron, Travis, Joshua, Cheyenne, Kimberly, Erin, Morgan, Andrew, Ryan, Matthew and Jonathan; 12 great-grandchildren; her brother, William (Jan) Hagan of Castro Valley, Calif.; her sister, Linda (Charles) Chapman of Darlington, Wis.; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
In addition to her parents, Anna is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Kenneth; and a brother, James who died shortly after childbirth.
