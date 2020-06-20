ROCK ISLAND — Ann T. Robinson, 79, of Rock Island, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020, at her home. Per her wishes, cremation will be accorded and a Celebration of Life Gathering will be held at a later date at the Hauberg Estate. Memorials may be made to Salem Lutheran Church, Moline or to Friends of Hauberg Civic Center, 1300 24th St., Rock Island, IL 61201. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, is assisting with arrangements.

Ann was born Nov. 6, 1940, in Beloit, Wis., the daughter of Dr. Neville L. and Virginia R. (Tudor) Bennington. She attended American University and the University of Wisconsin, earning her bachelor and master's degrees. Ann and Harry Robinson were married August 1, 1965 in Milwaukee, Wis. Ann was an antique dealer, appraiser, and partner at Ease Street Antiques in Milwaukee from 1985 until she and Harry moved to the Quad-Cities in 2007. Harry passed away June 17, 2013. Ann was a board member of the Rock Island County Historical Society and Friends of Hauberg Civic Center. Ann was also a dedicated member of Salem Lutheran Church, Moline. She was a member of the Serenity Circle, church choir and was very active on the church Board of Directors. She loved to volunteer, share her passion and help others. Ann had a bigger than life personality and her sense of humor will be greatly missed.