July 20, 1944- August 22, 2020
SILVIS — Ann M. Lee, 76, of Silvis, passed away Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at her residence.
Private committal services and burial will be held Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at National Cemetery, Rock Island.
Ann was born July 20, 1944, in Kansas City, Mo., the daughter of Howard and Margaret (Elliott) McCurdy. She married Robert E. Lee on June 15, 1963. He preceded her in death on May 30, 2014.
She was employed at John Deere, working in the Archives Division.
Survivors include her sister-in-law, Sally McCurdy, Alpha; niece, Carrie McCurdy, Moline; nephew, Alex McCurdy, Monroe, La.; and several other nieces and nephews; great-nieces, Emma and Elliott Lafferty; and great-nephew, Lucas McCurdy. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bob; and brother, Brent, in October 2017.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at deroofuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.