× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 20, 1944- August 22, 2020

SILVIS — Ann M. Lee, 76, of Silvis, passed away Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at her residence.

Private committal services and burial will be held Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at National Cemetery, Rock Island.

Ann was born July 20, 1944, in Kansas City, Mo., the daughter of Howard and Margaret (Elliott) McCurdy. She married Robert E. Lee on June 15, 1963. He preceded her in death on May 30, 2014.

She was employed at John Deere, working in the Archives Division.

Survivors include her sister-in-law, Sally McCurdy, Alpha; niece, Carrie McCurdy, Moline; nephew, Alex McCurdy, Monroe, La.; and several other nieces and nephews; great-nieces, Emma and Elliott Lafferty; and great-nephew, Lucas McCurdy. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bob; and brother, Brent, in October 2017.

Online condolences can be sent to the family at deroofuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Ann Lee as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.