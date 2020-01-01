December 29, 1939-December 31, 2019
SHERRARD — Ann L. Whan, 80, of Sherrard, passed away Tuesday Dec. 31, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan. Visitation will be Friday from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Sherrard German Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to the Sherrard Volunteer Fire Department.
Ann was born on Dec. 29, 1939, in Rock Island, the daughter of Melvin and Helen (Caufield) Larson. She married Jack Whan on June 24, 1967, in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Rock Island.
She was a graduate of Alleman High School and later Mary Crest College, Davenport. Ann had been employed by the Sherrard School District for over 30 years as second grade teacher.
Mrs. Whan was a member of the Sherrard Library Book Club and Red Hat Society. She loved spending time with her family, traveling, reading, gardening and was very particular about her yard.
She is survived by her husband, Jack; children, Karen (Mark) Millichamp, Chris (Lisa) Whan all of Sherrard; grandsons, Jacob (Kelsey) Millichamp, Bettendorf, Eric (Malia) Millichamp, Madison, WI., Philip Whan and Tyler Whan, both of Sherrard; brothers, David Larson, Sherrard and Mel (Shirley) Larson, Henderson, Nev.
She was preceded by her parents.
