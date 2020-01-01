December 29, 1939-December 31, 2019

SHERRARD — Ann L. Whan, 80, of Sherrard, passed away Tuesday Dec. 31, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan. Visitation will be Friday from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Sherrard German Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be left to the Sherrard Volunteer Fire Department.

Ann was born on Dec. 29, 1939, in Rock Island, the daughter of Melvin and Helen (Caufield) Larson. She married Jack Whan on June 24, 1967, in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Rock Island.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She was a graduate of Alleman High School and later Mary Crest College, Davenport. Ann had been employed by the Sherrard School District for over 30 years as second grade teacher.

Mrs. Whan was a member of the Sherrard Library Book Club and Red Hat Society. She loved spending time with her family, traveling, reading, gardening and was very particular about her yard.