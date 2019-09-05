October 24, 1931-September 2, 2019
CHANDLER, Ariz. — Ann JoAnn Galloway Heller died peacefully Monday Sept. 2, 2019, at Gardens at Ocotillo Chandler, Ariz.
Ann, the daughter of Glenn and Margarite (Etson) Galloway, was born Oct. 24, 1931, in Lansing, Mich. She graduated from Eastern High School in Lansing, Mich., Class of 1949. On Aug. 26, 1950, she married the love of her life, Ernest G. Heller.
Ann loved to paint and do ceramics. Later, Ann and Ernie were quite active in square dancing. After moving to South Florida, Ann worked as a secretary for the state of Florida until retirement.
Ann is survived by her daughter, Kathryn (Ric) Coleman, of South Florida; and her son, Douglas Heller (Linda), of Florence, Ariz.; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. She was proceeded in death by her husband, Ernest G. Heller; her parents, Glenn and Margarite Etson Galloway.
Burial will be at Mount Hope Cemetery Lansing, Mich.
Donations may be made to Arizona Hospices of the Valley.