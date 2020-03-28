Ann C. Foulks
View Comments

Ann C. Foulks

{{featured_button_text}}
Ann C. Foulks

March 1, 1953- March 24, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Ann C. Foulks, 67, of Rock Island, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020, peacefully at home. Private services will be held at Olivet Baptist Church, Rock Island. Burial will be in Chippiannock Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to the family. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Ann was born on March 1, 1953, in Guntown, Lee County, Mississippi, a daughter of Lonnie and Ella Mae (Young) Richardson. She married Clayborne Foulks on Sept. 29, 1991, in Rock Island. Ann worked in the printing industry for many years. She retired in 2018, due to illness. She was a proud, longtime member of Olivet Baptist Church, Rock Island. Along with being a woman of strong faith, Ann was an excellent cook, a writer and a loving grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family. Ann also loved to decorate and spend time gardening.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Clayborne; daughters, Saundra Richardson, Memphis, Tenn., Deborah (Doug) Sales, Rock Island, and Charlette Pittman, Clarksville, Tenn.; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; siblings, Tarlie McKinney, Rock Island; Charles (Robbie) Richardson, Detroit, Mich.; Lee E. (Louise) Richardson, Rock Island; James (Paquita) Richardson, Rock Island; Herbert (Angie) Richardson, Seattle, Wash., Willie Richardson, Rock Island, and Jackie Richardson, Minneapolis, Minn.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Lester, Lonnie, Lawrence and LeRoy Richardson; sister, Annie Clark; and a grandson, Kion Lewis.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Ann Foulks as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News