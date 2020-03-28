ROCK ISLAND — Ann C. Foulks, 67, of Rock Island, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020, peacefully at home. Private services will be held at Olivet Baptist Church, Rock Island. Burial will be in Chippiannock Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to the family. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Ann was born on March 1, 1953, in Guntown, Lee County, Mississippi, a daughter of Lonnie and Ella Mae (Young) Richardson. She married Clayborne Foulks on Sept. 29, 1991, in Rock Island. Ann worked in the printing industry for many years. She retired in 2018, due to illness. She was a proud, longtime member of Olivet Baptist Church, Rock Island. Along with being a woman of strong faith, Ann was an excellent cook, a writer and a loving grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family. Ann also loved to decorate and spend time gardening.