November 4, 1920-March 4, 2020

DAVENPORT — Anita Lowe (Lethin) Sundin, 99, a resident of Davenport, left us Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf.

A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 2, 2020, at St. John's United Methodist Church in Davenport. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the donor's charity of choice. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport is assisting the family with arrangements.

Anita was born Nov. 4, 1920, in Moline. She was the youngest of three daughters, born to Elmer S. and Edna L. (Lowe) Lethin. She graduated from Moline High School in 1938 where she excelled in athletics; attended MacMurray College, Jacksonville, Ill., for two years majoring in physical education; and later attended Columbia School of Broadcasting, Chicago. On Feb. 9, 1946, she married Richard K. Sundin Sr. in Chicago. From that union came two children, Lynda and Rick. The couple later divorced. Anita raised her two children while working full time and breaking barriers for women of that era. In 1988 she married Orville Fick, Muscatine, Iowa. They divorced and Anita returned to Davenport in 2002.

