April 6th, 1969-October 4, 2019
DAVENPORT — Angie Dahm Lawson, 50, of Davenport died peacefully October 4th, 2019.
Celebration of Life on Wednesday, October 9th from 5:00pm to 7:00pm, at Church of Peace, Rock Island.
Angie was born April 6th, 1969 in Fort Riley, Kansas.
Survivors include her children, Daniel Barrott and Katie Barrott; parents, Everett and Joyce Nesseler and Mike and Sally Dahm; siblings, Nicole Perion (Patrick), Leslie Adamson (Reid) and Seth Dahm (Kara) and special friend, Pam Jackson.
Please think of Angie with fond memories and may she rest in peace.
