April 6th, 1969-October 4, 2019

DAVENPORT — Angie Dahm Lawson, 50, of Davenport died peacefully October 4th, 2019.

Celebration of Life on Wednesday, October 9th from 5:00pm to 7:00pm, at Church of Peace, Rock Island.

Angie was born April 6th, 1969 in Fort Riley, Kansas.

Survivors include her children, Daniel Barrott and Katie Barrott; parents, Everett and Joyce Nesseler and Mike and Sally Dahm; siblings, Nicole Perion (Patrick), Leslie Adamson (Reid) and Seth Dahm (Kara) and special friend, Pam Jackson.

Please think of Angie with fond memories and may she rest in peace.

Online condolence can be sent to www.RaffertyFunerals.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Angie Lawson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

